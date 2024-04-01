Clicky

Card Front
Card Front
Card Front
Card Front
Strategic Partner
16-17 April 2024

Dubai’s #1 AI
Conference for CXO’s

GRAND HYATT, DUBAI
CO-Located With
Global Blockchain Show
HELD UNDER THE OFFICIAL PATRONAGE OF H.E. OMAR SULTAN AL OLAMA
MINISTER OF STATE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, DIGITAL ECONOMY AND REMOTE WORK APPLICATIONS
0 +
Speakers
0
Stages
0 +
Media Network
0 +
C-Suite Keynotes

90+ hours of
Keynotes from
Industry Leaders

spekaers global ai show

Agenda

Whether it’s new business, new ideas, new
connections or unmissable insights – get everything
you need with 6 stages across two days.
The agenda is subject to change without notice
  • The misconceptions of Generative AI
  • Business conversational AI
  • The era of multi-modal Generative AI
  • AI leadership and human governance
  • Distinguishing between the hype and progress in AI
  • AI in Healthcare - Hijacking the human brain

Global AI Show Speakers

Sophia

Sophia

Humanoid Robot, Hanson Robotics

Official AI Ambassador
Sophia

Humanoid Robot

Hanson Robotics

Jamie Metzl

Jamie Metzl

Author, Healthcare Futurist and Geopolitical Expert, Author of the international bestseller, Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity

Jamie Metzl

Author, Healthcare Futurist, and Geopolitical Expert

Dr. Divya Chander

Dr. Divya Chander

MD, PhD, Neuroscientist, Physician, Medical Futurist

Dr. Divya Chander

MD, PhD, Neuroscientist, Physician, Medical Futurist

H. E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti

H. E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti

Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government

H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti

Head of Cyber Security

United Arab Emirates Government

Dr Ebrahim Al Zaabi

Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem Al Zaabi

Director Digital Transformation - Cyber Security - AI Expert, Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem Al Zaabi

Director Digital Transformation - Cyber Security - AI Expert​

Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE)​

Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili

Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili

Director, AI & Advanced Technologies Projects Unit, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology - Oman

Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili

Director, AI & Advanced Technologies Projects Unit​

Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology - Oman​

Dr. Duaa Abaoud

Dr. Duaa Abaoud

Advisor, MOMRAH (Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing)

DR. DUAA​ Abaoud

Advisor​

MOMRAH (Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing)

Ali Abdulla Al Sadadi

Ali Abdulla Al Sadadi

Chief of Information Technology, Ministry of Oil and Environment - Bahrain

ALI ABDULLA​ AL SADADI​

Advisor​

Ministry of Oil and Environment - Bahrain

Radovan Kavicky

Radovan Kavicky

Data Science & AI Evangelist, AIslovakIA - National platform for the AI development in Slovakia

RADOVAN KAVICKY​

Data Science & AI Evangelist

AIslovakIA - National platform for the AI development in Slovakia

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar

Chief Data and Analytics Officer, CIGNA

Ram Kumar

Chief Data and Analytics Officer

CIGNA

Tamer Hamed

Tamer Hamed

Chief Information Officer, Dubai Cable Company (Ducab)

Tamer Hamed

Chief Information Officer

Dubai Cable Company (Ducab)

Robert Hahm

Robert Hahm

CEO, Mashreq Capital

Robert Hahm

CEO

Mashreq Capital

Francis Arul

Francis Arul

Group Chief Information Officer, DAMAC

Francis Arul

Group Chief Information Officer

DAMAC

Abdallah Abu Sheikh

Abdallah Abu Sheikh

Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim

Abdallah Abu Sheikh

Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim

George Yacoub

George Yacoub

Group Chief Information Officer, Burjeel Holdings

George Yacoub

Group Chief Information Officer​

Burjeel Holdings

Kartik Bhatt

Kartik Bhatt

Chief Digital Officer, SONY

Kartik Bhatt

Chief Digital Officer

SONY

Veneeth Purushothaman

Veneeth Purushothaman

Group Chief Information Officer, Aster DM Healthcare

Veneeth Purushothaman

Group Chief Information Officer​

Aster DM Healthcare

Mohamad Charafeddine

Mohamad Charafeddine

Vice President of Product, Careem

Mohamad Charafeddine

Vice President of Product

Careem

Chandra Khatri

Chandra Khatri

Head of AI, Ola Krutrim

CHANDRA KHATRI

Head of AI

Ola Krutrim

Matthew Chavira

Matthew Chavira

CEO - Prophets of AI , Head of Strategic Partnerships - Hanson Robotics

Matthew Chavira

CEO - Prophets of AI

Head of Strategic Partnerships - Hanson Robotics

Global Blockchain Show Speakers

Sophia

Sophia

Humanoid Robot, Hanson Robotics

OFFICIAL AI & BLOCKCHAIN AMBASSADOR
Sophia

Humanoid Robot

Hanson Robotics

H.E. Justin Sun

H.E. Justin Sun

Founder of TRON, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board

H.E. JUSTIN SUN

Founder of TRON

Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board

Robby Yung

Robby Yung

CEO, Animoca Brands

ROBBY YUNG

CEO

Animoca Brands

David-Chaum

David Chaum

Founder, XX Network

DAVID CHAUM

Founder

XX Network

Lennix Lai

Lennix Lai

Chief Commercial Officer, OKX

LENNIX LAI

Chief Commercial Officer

OKX

Dominic Williams

Dominic Williams

Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation

DOMINIC WILLIAMS

Founder & Chief Scientist

DFINITY Foundation

Nikhil Joshi

Nikhil Joshi

COO, EMURGO

NIKHIL JOSHI

COO

EMURGO

Jordi Alexander

Jordi Alexander

Chief Alchemist, Mantle

JORDI ALEXANDER

Chief Alchemist

Mantle

Carmen Tan

Carmen Tan

Chief Communications Officer, CoinW

CARMEN TAN

Chief Communications Officer

CoinW

Carl Runefelt

CARL RUNEFELT

Founder, The Moon Group

CARL RUNEFELT

Founder

The Moon Group

Attendee
Profiles

Corporates & Enterprises
41%
Technology
26%
Startups
11%
Investors
8%
Governments
5%
Advisery / Consulting
5%
Independent Developers
2%
Academics
2%
Attendee-Profile AI

Venue

Grand Hyatt
Conference at Grand Hyatt, Dubai
Towering majestically over the edge of Dubai’s historic creek or overlooking the glorious Dubai skyline, The Grand Hyatt offers unparalleled comfort and convenience.
White Beach Dubai
Afterparty at White Beach - Atlantis, The Palm
Featuring two Instagram-worthy pools and a chic outdoor restaurant, this is the place to be and to be seen.

VIP

Main Stage Access

Secondary Stage Access

Mobile App Access

Networking Drinks on 1st Day

Networking Lunch on Day 1

Networking Lunch on Day 2

Networking Lounge Access

VIP Lounge Access

VIP Party Access at White Beach Dubai

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
  • Main Stage Access – Global Blockchain Show
  • Secondary Area Access – Global Blockchain Show
$699
$1099
Book before 31st Mar and save upto $500

Business

Main Stage Access

Secondary Stage Access

Mobile App Access

Networking Drinks on 1st Day

Networking Lunch on Day 1

Networking Lunch on Day 2

Networking Lounge Access

VIP Lounge Access

VIP Party Access at White Beach Dubai

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
  • Main Stage Access – Global Blockchain Show
  • Secondary Area Access – Global Blockchain Show
$249
$499
Selling Fast
Book before 31st Mar and save $300

Standard

Main Stage Access

Secondary Stage Access

Mobile App Access

Networking Drinks on 1st Day

Networking Lunch on Day 1

Networking Lunch on Day 2

Networking Lounge Access

VIP Lounge Access

VIP Party Access at White Beach Dubai

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
  • Main Stage Access – Global Blockchain Show
  • Secondary Area Access – Global Blockchain Show
$199
$299
Book before 31st Mar and save $200

AI CXO

3 VIP Pass

Main Stage Access

Secondary Stage Access

Mobile App Access

Networking Drinks on 1st Day

Networking Lunch on Day 1

Networking Lunch on Day 2

Networking Lounge Access

VIP Lounge Access

VIP Party Access at White Beach Dubai

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
  • Main Stage Access – Global Blockchain Show
  • Secondary Area Access – Global Blockchain Show
$1600
Book before 31st Mar and save upto $500

Network efficiently with
AI-powered matchmaking

  • One-to-One Meetings
  • Sponsor Meetings
  • Custom meetings
  • Speaker Meetings
Get access to an array of recommendations, including relevant sessions, individual profiles, companies, and products or services.
Network with AI-Powered Matchmaking

Held under the official patronage of

Official Patronage of UAE

Strategic Partner

Strategic Partner

Global AI Show Sponsors

Diamond Sponsor

AIQ Logo

Digital Transformation Sponsor

e& enterprise

GOLD SPONSOR

AI Staffing Ninja Logo
ddn
Cloud Angles
KSolves
Onetab

Silver SPONSOR

epicenter
destm Technologies
ScaleGenAI
styl.in

Startup exhibitor

Xcelore
CryptoGPT
NeoSOFT
Biggest Sponsors Names in the Global AI Show

Supported By some of the biggest names in the GLobal AI Industry

Awards | Afterparty | Arena |
 Innovation Hub | Startup Village |
 Gen Z Stage | Community Stage
SO MUCH MORE THAN JUST ANOTHER CONFERENCE
Explore All Event Highlights

