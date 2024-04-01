Humanoid Robot, Hanson Robotics
Hanson Robotics’ most advanced human-like robot, Sophia, personifies our dreams for the future of AI. As a unique combination of science, engineering, and artistry, Sophia is simultaneously a science fiction character depicting the future of AI and robotics, and a technology platform for advanced robotics and AI research.
Since her launch in 2016, Sophia captivated the imagination of global audiences. She served as the first robot Innovation Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, and became the world’s first robot citizen. As a technology, Sophia’s science has won top AI awards including from Neurips, World Technology Awards, and Edison Prize. Sophia’s appearances on BBC, CNN, Reuters, the Tonight Show, and Good Morning Britain, made her the world’s most famous robot— a beloved household name with millions of viewers, subscribers, followers, and fans, who tune in regularly to see Sophia’s story and latest developments.
Humanoid Robot
Hanson Robotics
Author, Healthcare Futurist and Geopolitical Expert, Author of the international bestseller, Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity
Jamie Metzl is one of the world’s leading experts on the implications of the intersecting AI, genetics, and biotechnology revolutions and how governments, corporations, organizations, and individuals can best ride the wave of these unprecedented transformations to build their best possible futures. A technology and healthcare futurist, he is the author of the international bestseller, Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity, the genetics sci-fi thrillers Genesis Code and Eternal Sonata, and other books. His highly-anticipated new book, Superconvergence: How the Genetics, Biotech, and AI RevolutionsWill Transform Our Lives, Work, and World, will be published in June 2024.
Jamie is Founder and Chair of the global social movement, OneShared.World, a Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council, a faculty member of NextMed Health, and a Singularity University expert. In 2019, he was appointed to the World Health Organization expert advisory committee on human genome editing. A former partner in a global private equity firm, Jamie sits on advisory boards for multiple biotechnology and other companies and helped establish and serves as Special Strategist to the WisdomTree BioRevolutionExchange Traded Fund (ticker: WDNA). He previously served in the U.S. National Security Council, State Department, and Senate Foreign Relations Committee and with the United Nations in Cambodia.
Jamie appears regularly on national and international media and his syndicated columns and other writing in science, technology, and global affairs are featured in publications around the world. He holds a Ph.D. from Oxford, a law degree from Harvard, and an undergraduate degree from Brown and is an avid ironman triathlete and ultramarathon runner. Jamiemetzl.com
Author, Healthcare Futurist, and Geopolitical Expert
MD, PhD, Neuroscientist, Physician, Medical Futurist
World-first - leading Neuroscientist Dr. Divya Chander speaks in the UAE for the first time ever. Neuroscience is on the cutting edge of decoding brains, making it possible like never before to peer into brains and hijack their circuitry. Divya is at the forefront of exploring how old and new technologies make it possible to read visions and dreams, hack thoughts, and plant false memories. Her expertise covers how modern medicine and science make it possible to restore and enhance function to people who are paralyzed, opening the door to digital and robotic control with the human mind. Divya takes us on a journey from brain reading to brain writing to closed-loop brain machine interface systems. She is working on devices that read and write the brain (brain mapping, neuromodulation) and link to brain machine interfaces for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Her work also crosses into studies of human longevity. There is no extended human lifespan without the preservation of the brain and mind. Divya’s work includes the exploration of brain machine interfaces, cryonics, the consideration of human augmentation and its effect on consciousness and human evolution and the potential to recognize consciousness in non-human entities. She has also been modeling the effect of AI and embodied AI in the consciousness space, defining its risk landscape and strategies to mitigate risk
MD, PhD, Neuroscientist, Physician, Medical Futurist
Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government
Dr. Al Kuwaiti was appointed by the Cabinet as the Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government since 2020. As the Head of Cyber Security, his mandate includes responsibilities as the Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council as well as Managing Director of the National Data Centre under the Supreme Council for National Security. As the Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government by investiture, Dr. Al Kuwaiti has legal authority over all aspects pertaining to securing the cyberspace for the entire Nation. In his current role, Dr. Al Kuwaiti is tasked with the responsibility of charting the cyber security strategy for the Nation that not only equips the UAE to enter the digital era with capabilities to deal with the new threat landscape exacerbated by the pandemic, but also ensures UAE’s leadership in cyber security globally; towards establishing the UAE as the world’s leading trusted digital hub and supporting the Nation’s digital transformation agenda and the digital future of all residents who made UAE their home. Towards that end, he leads the Council to outline an implementation plan to protect the UAE cyberspace through emerging technologies such as Cloud, Big Data and AI in a whole-of-government approach coordinating and orchestrating efforts between Emirates and government entities via a unified platform built and managed by the Council. Under Dr. Al Kuwaiti’s leadership, the UAE has advanced 42 positions in the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index, rising to the 5th place globally from 47th in the previous assessment. Dr. Al Kuwaiti has also led UAE to many firsts, including Guinness World Records for having the most users in a cyber capture the flag (CTF) competition, the largest bug bounty competition and the largest cyber drill; all initiatives that aim at capacity building in cyber security and improving the technical competencies of cyber security professionals and enthusiasts. More importantly, he has been instrumental in advocating for realizing the value of cyber security by demonstrating cyber security as a critical business enabler. Since 2021, Dr. Al Kuwaiti plays the role of an ambassador for collaboration between the government and cyber agencies, helping to bridge the discussion between the two major stakeholders in the digital economy. Under his chaperone, key public-private partnerships were established between the UAE Cyber Security Council and leading local and international cyber security organizations with the goal of making a positive contribution to the UAE cyber agenda and be a major force that will benefit the global cyber security industry. Additionally, bilateral agreements established with countries both within the region and across the world contributed towards mutual information sharing, capacity development and legal assistance aid treaties, all key outcomes as a result of the National Cyber Security Strategy that he has put in place to realize the vision of the UAE for the next 50 years. Underscoring the UAE’s leadership in cyber security on a global stage under Dr. Kuwaiti’s tutelage, UAE plays a pivotal role in the Arab Regional Cybersecurity Centre with UAE being elected as the Vice Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Computer Emergency Response Team to respond to cyber emergencies during the 10th Regional Cybersecurity Week for Arab Countries and OIC Member States in 2022. UAE also co-chairs the Information Sharing Committee in the White House Counter Ransomware Initiative, a coalition of 37 international partners. His contributions to accelerate the cyber security maturity of the Nation and fostering a vibrant cyber security ecosystem in the UAE have been recognized in multiple forums, including the (ISC)² Government Professional Award for EMEA. Dr. Al Kuwaiti also sits on the Boards of the UAE Council for Digital Wellbeing, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Federal Geographic Information Center and is on the Advisory Committees of the College of Information Technology under United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Emirates ICT Innovation Center (EBTIC) under Khalifa University. Additionally, he is an Adjunct Professor under the Homeland Security Program at Rabdan Academy and a visiting lecturer on Cyber Security at universities such as Khalifa University and National Defense College in Abu Dhabi. Prior to his current appointments, Dr. Al Kuwaiti was with the National Electronic Security Authority in various appointments and capacity since 2013 where he was most recently the Executive Director of Government Operations managing National and International government relations. He had served as the Chief Technical Analyst at the Ministry of Interior where he had held other positions, such as Operations Director and CTO of the Counter Terrorism Center. Dr. Al Kuwaiti started his 20 year-long career as a Defense, Air, and Naval Military Attaché with the Embassy of The United Arab Emirates based in Washington, D.C. Dr. Al Kuwaiti has published numerous papers and keynoted at many conferences such as IEEE, RSA, Cyber Warfare Europe, Tele Strategies, ISS World MEA, IDEX, International Anti-Cyber Crimes Conference and Future War Summit. He is a highly sought after speaker internationally and has provided the main keynote address for more than 50 international, regional, and national cybersecurity events such as GITEX, GISEC and the World Government Summit, and has presented the UAE Cyber Security Framework at INTERPOL Global Cyberspace and Cybercrime Complex located in Singapore. Dr. Al Kuwaiti holds a Doctorate in Computer Engineering and Network Security from George Washington University in the U.S. and a master’s degree in Telecommunications and Computer Networks. He also holds a M.A. degree in International and Civil Security. Dr. Al Kuwaiti is an honorable member of the Society of Engineers, IEEE Society, Golden Key National Honor Society and Computer Society. His research interests are detecting, monitoring and responding to cyber warfare, network forensics, corporate governance & processes, and national cyber policy.
Head of Cyber Security
United Arab Emirates Government
Director Digital Transformation - Cyber Security - AI Expert, Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem Al Zaabi is a renowned expert in Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security. He holds some of the most prestigious and globally recognized security certifications, showcasing his commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.
At present, he serves as the Director of Digital Transformation, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence at the Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE) and is also the President of the KU Alumni Council.
In this capacity, he plays a key role in shaping and implementing strategies to enhance the digital landscape and ensure robust cybersecurity measures for the government.
Director Digital Transformation - Cyber Security - AI Expert
Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Director, AI & Advanced Technologies Projects Unit, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology - Oman
Dr. Salim Al Shualili is a dedicated professional with expertise in eGovernment planning and business development. Passionate about technology, he excels in transforming services into eServices and mServices. His adaptability and collaborative skills shine across diverse domains, reflecting a commitment to continuous growth and excellence in achieving objectives.
Director, AI & Advanced Technologies Projects Unit
Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology - Oman
Advisor, MOMRAH (Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing)
With over 12 years of experience, Dr. Duaa Abaoud is a tech-savvy professional and business-oriented leader. Specializing in ICT, digital strategy, Digital Transformation, AI, and Smart Cities, she serves as an advisor at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing. Holding a doctorate in Information Systems and Technology, a Master's in IT Management, and a bachelor's in computer science, Dr. Duaa is a seasoned digital transformation consultant, contributing to multiple sectors.
Advisor
MOMRAH (Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing)
Chief of Information Technology, Ministry of Oil and Environment - Bahrain
With over 19 years of experience in Information Technology, Ali Abdulla Al Sadadi serves as the Chief of Information Technology at Bahrain's Ministry of Oil and Environment. A versatile professional, he excels in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Digital Sustainability, and Cloud Transformation. Passionate about IT Service Management and proficient in applying ITIL concepts, Ali is dedicated to delivering significant value to his organization and Bahrain. Leveraging his extensive knowledge, he actively contributes to advancing and securing the digital landscape, ensuring a positive impact on both the organization and the nation.
Advisor
Ministry of Oil and Environment - Bahrain
Data Science & AI Evangelist, AIslovakIA - National platform for the AI development in Slovakia
Data Science & AI Evangelist
AIslovakIA - National platform for the AI development in Slovakia
Chief Data and Analytics Officer, CIGNA
Ram Kumar is the Chief Data and Analytics Officer of Cigna’s International Markets where he is responsible for driving data and analytics strategy and its execution for 35+ countries covering The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. He also the Head of Cigna Health Solutions India, COE for Cigna.
Ram has over 35+ years’ experience in industry and has held many executive roles namely, as CEO, CTO, CIO, Senior Consultant and as Chief Architect for global organizations and has managed teams in over 40 countries.
Ram commenced has over 28 years of solid background in Information Technology coupled with over 24 years’ experience in data strategy and execution. He has a strong basic and applied R&D background in AI and Machine learning and was actively involved in this field between 1986 and 2005, and has worked closely with some of the fathers/pioneers in this field. His first big data based advanced analytics/ML project was in 1992 for a large government organization in Australia. Ram served as a member of the Data Research Advisory Board of MIT Sloan School from 2016-2019. He spent over 16 years building open data standards under OASIS, a Global Standards Body and his standards have been implemented globally and notably by Google Maps.
Ram has published over 150 articles and is a regularly invited keynote speaker in conferences globally and has spoken extensively in about 400 industry events globally. Ram is recipient of several IT and Data related awards globally. His work has been published as chapters in books as global best practices. Ram serves as the advisor and executive committee member of MIT CDOIQ Symposium, the world’s biggest data event, as Member of the Global Editorial Board of the CDO Magazine and as the CDO Ambassador for Singapore, an initiative of CDO Magazine, MIT CDOIQ and Institute of CDOs.
Ram holds a Master's degree in Computer Science and Engineering and a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering with Artificial Intelligence as the major in both.
Chief Data and Analytics Officer
CIGNA
Chief Information Officer, Dubai Cable Company (Ducab)
With over 25 years in IT, I'm a transformative leader leveraging technology strategically for business growth. As CIO at Ducab and Julphar, I directed successful technology strategy and implementation, staying ahead with certifications like PMP, CISSP, and TOGAF. Experienced in diverse sectors, including manufacturing and retail, I've implemented SAP, Oracle, Microsoft ERP, Salesforce, and Microsoft CRM. Pioneering Industry 4.0, I integrate ML & AI for operational excellence. My focus on team building and collaboration consistently delivers high-impact results, making me an invaluable asset for organizations seeking to enhance IT investments and business solutions.
Chief Information Officer
Dubai Cable Company (Ducab)
CEO, Mashreq Capital
Robert has more than 20 years of experience in the investment making business.
He is heading Mashreq Capital as CEO and Head of Asset Management since 2017 and has been with the firm since 2011. As chairman of the Investment Committee he is steering the investment process, monitors investment activities and is managing dynamic active strategies.
He is also serving on the board of directors of the Gulf Capital Markets Association.
Robert started his career at the treasury of Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika AG managing EMD investments and subsequently held various roles in market risk management for financial start-ups.
Robert holds a master’s degree in Economics from University of Hamburg and is a CFA charter holder.
In 2020 Robert completed a post-graduate program from Columbia Engineering in Machine Learning and AI.
He is the founder of Algorada Tech a fintech company dedicated to software development for analytical tools and automation to enhance investment management processes.
CEO
Mashreq Capital
Group Chief Information Officer, DAMAC
With 23 years of visionary leadership in digital transformation, Francis is a catalyst for operational excellence and revenue growth. As the former Director of Digital & Enterprise Solutions for the Alshaya Group, he established a Centre of Excellence, delivering 250+ successful projects and capturing millions in business value. Francis led transformative initiatives at Louis Vuitton, increasing sales by 20% through innovative IS strategies. His expertise encompasses enterprise solutions, digital strategy, e-commerce, and multicultural team management. A strategic thinker and collaborator, Francis is poised for continued success in shaping the digital landscape and driving global business innovation.
Group Chief Information Officer
DAMAC
Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim
Abdallah Abu Sheikh is an international entrepreneur who has founded several companies, and currently sits as Astra Tech's Founder and CEO of Botim. His international success in the business realm is shaped by his diverse cultural background, strong educational acumen, and relentless ambition. Abdallah has addressed tech market saturation by creating an Ultra App, through Botim, that simplifies the everyday lives of more than 150 million users across MENA. Inspired
by a life-altering accident, making the Forbes 30 under 30 list twice, he is committed to compassionate leadership and the merging of diverse talents to breed organizational success.
Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim
Group Chief Information Officer, Burjeel Holdings
George is a forward-thinking Information Technology and operations executive leader with over 25 years of international experience growing the business and achieving set goals, driving digital innovation and improving service delivery, developing and integrating IT organizations, designing and leading transformation initiatives, workflow optimization, and process improvement at large integrated academic healthcare delivery systems and research centers.
An innovative business leader with demonstrated achievements in transforming operations to produce better patient outcomes, and enhanced internal users’ experiences while reducing operating costs.
I have successfully led "SEHA" to achieve HIMSS-Analytics Level 6 at all 12 hospitals of the health system (the first hospital in the GCC in 2012 and the first health system in Asia then).
Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer (CHCIO) by CHIME.
Group Chief Information Officer
Burjeel Holdings
Chief Digital Officer, SONY
Kartik Bhatt is a seasoned omnichannel business leader with over 22 years of expertise in PNL management, operational leadership, retail strategy, and digital transformation. With extensive experience spanning across Ecommerce and Brick N Mortar Retail in Adventure, Fashion, and Duty-Free sectors across GCC, South East Asia, and India, Kartik has a proven track record of success. As an entrepreneur, he co-founded Fashionara.com, a venture-funded Ecommerce startup in India, and played a pivotal role in its growth. Kartik has also spearheaded the development of large-scale marketplaces, led global business development initiatives, and provided strategic guidance to retailers. A passionate blogger and keynote speaker, Kartik Bhatt brings a wealth of experience to his role as Chief Digital Officer at Sony.
Chief Digital Officer
SONY
Group Chief Information Officer, Aster DM Healthcare
Veneeth has over two decades of experience in leading technology enablement and transformation across Retail, Education and Healthcare sectors. Prior to joining Aster DM Healthcare, he was the CIO of Fortis Healthcare. An ISB-Kellogg School of Management Alumni and a certified Healthcare CIO (CIOH) and a board member and joint secretary at CHIME India Chapter.
He is a CIO – Hall of Fame honoree and was conferred the Images Most Admired CIO of the year – Retail in 2015 by the Images Retail Organization. He is also awarded India’s Top 50 CIO’s by CIO Associations of India.
Group Chief Information Officer
Aster DM Healthcare
Vice President of Product, Careem
Mohamad Charafeddine leads Careem’s mobility platform and oversees product management functions covering the Captain, Marketplace, and Trust and Safety products. Prior to taking up the Vice President of Product role, he led Careem’s engineering teams for the mobility of people, things, infrastructure, data and AI.
In addition to having previously worked at Samsung as a director leading the applied AI research and development team – where he successfully built the first enterprise AI platform for Reinforcement Learning and Deep Learning at scale – Mohamad was also part of the Core Machine Learning (ML) team for Business Integrity at Facebook in Menlo Park, United States, tasked with classifying and managing advertising content across Facebook and Instagram.
Vice President of Product
Careem
Head of AI, Ola Krutrim
As the founding Head of AI at Krutrim, Chandra Khatri is shaping India's AI landscape, crafting a comprehensive stack from chips to AI cloud. Focused on India's linguistic diversity, he strives to bridge urban and grassroots communities through multimodal, multilingual models. Chandra recently led the creation of "Krutrim," the world's first India-centric multilingual LLM, outperforming global models in an Indian context. Prior, he founded Got-It AI, a conversational AI pioneer, and played a pivotal role at Amazon, Uber, and eBay, leading teams and creating the Alexa Prize. Beyond product development, he invests in innovative tech companies like ThirdAI and Optivolt.
Head of AI
Ola Krutrim
CEO - Prophets of AI , Head of Strategic Partnerships - Hanson Robotics
Matthew Chavira is a resourceful leader with a deep passion for the field of artificial intelligence. As the founder of Prophets of AI, a representation agency for individuals who have made significant contributions in the AI and robotics fields, Matthew has curated a diverse lineup of industry-leading experts and government leaders who are shaping the future of AI development. This platform aims to be a world-leading resource for knowledge and inspiration in connection to AI's artistic and ethical development and represents individuals featured in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential in AI (Stephanie Dinkins and Sougwen Chung)
In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Matthew holds an executive position at Hanson Robotics, the company behind the world-famous Sophia the Robot, where he oversees all of Sophia's live appearances, orchestrating impactful performances that explore the potential of AI and the interactions between humans and machines.
Furthermore, Matthew is also the Global Director of AI Partnerships at the International Advertising Association (IAA), an 85-year-old institution that stands as the global compass for the marketing communications industry. In this role, Matthew connects companies that align with the IAA’s principles of building high-value brands with its thought leadership, educational programs, and world-class events.
With a deep belief in AI's transformative power to make the world a better place, Matthew is dedicated to driving conversations and focus toward the developments shaping the future of this rapidly evolving field. Through each role, Matthew is committed to advancing AI and fostering collaboration among experts, artists, and enthusiasts."
CEO - Prophets of AI
Head of Strategic Partnerships - Hanson Robotics
Founder of TRON, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board
H.E. Justin Sun is the Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Founder of TRON, one of the world's largest blockchain DAO ecosystems, and Advisor to HTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. A protege of Alibaba's Jack Ma, Sun has been named Forbes' 30 under 30 in the Consumer Technology category several times, among other global recognitions. Sun is an avid art collector, gamer, investor, philanthropist, and space enthusiast.
Founder of TRON
Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board
CEO, Animoca Brands,
Robby is CEO of Animoca Brands – a leader in Web3 gaming and investing, and the company behind the Sandbox. Robby’s career has focused on the TMT industries, from the early days of analogue mobile and web 1.0 to traditional ad-supported media and free-to-play games.
CEO
Animoca Brands
Founder, XX Network
David Chaum pioneered privacy in modern communication as the inventor of mix nets, blind signatures, and multiparty computation that laid the foundation for enabling secure voting systems, anonymous internet surfing (Dark Web/TOR Network) and DigiCash, the first cryptocurrency and precursor to Bitcoin to allow for anonymous transactions. Chaum is currently leading xx network, a completely private, quantum-secure decentralized messaging and payment platform. He is working with the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) on new technologies for CBDC digital currencies.
Founder
XX Network
Chief Commercial Officer, OKX
With over 15 years of experience in crypto and financial services, Lennix spearheads business strategy and operations at OKX globally. Since joining in 2017, he has been pivotal in transforming OKX into a leading hub for DeFi, NFTs, blockchain gaming, and crypto trading. Formerly with JP Morgan, AIG, and CASH Financial Services Group, Lennix is committed to fostering financial inclusion and dismantling traditional barriers to wealth creation through innovative, decentralized, and secure means. His mission is to empower everyone to create and own wealth on a global scale.
Chief Commercial Officer
OKX
Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation
Dominic is founder of the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain project and President and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundation.
Before transitioning to work full time in crypto in 2013, Dominic was an engineering entrepreneur that created multiple internet technologies and products.
His previous venture was an MMO game that had millions of users. He was first introduced to cypherpunk thinking when using Wei Dai's crypto++ library in 1998, which had documentation referencing the b-money proposal.
Founder & Chief Scientist
DFINITY Foundation
COO, MURGO
Nikhil, EMURGO's COO, spearheads commercial adoption efforts worldwide with 115 global employees. He oversees Fintech, Media, and Education product development and establishes an incubation arm. Formerly, he served as COO at a Singaporean startup focusing on trade solutions with Hyperledger Fabric and Corda, raising $7m Series A during Covid. With 15 years at Barclays, he enhanced capital efficiency, engaged in regulatory lobbying, and drove strategic initiatives for Asian business growth, collaborating closely with senior management and investment banking divisions.
COO
EMURGO
Chief Alchemist, Mantle
Jordi Alexander is a prominent figure in the global market making space, specializing in Digital Assets. Serving as the Chief Alchemist of Mantle, he leads innovation in token-governed technologies on the Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain. In addition to his role as Chief Information Officer at Selini Capital, Jordi wears many hats—hosting the SteadyLads podcast, demonstrating expertise in game theory, and actively participating as an angel investor and advisor. His multifaceted involvement adds depth to his influence in shaping and advancing the realms of blockchain, investments, and decentralized technologies.
Chief Alchemist
Mantle
Chief Communications Officer, CoinW
Carmen, CoinW's Chief Communications Officer, embodies resilience and innovation, boasting ASIC RG 146 Tier 1 certification. Her expertise extends to AML and CTF compliance, showcased on global stages like Token2049 and the World Blockchain Summit. Recognized as a TOP BIT INFLUENCER 2022, Carmen's impact graces Nasdaq billboards. Her journey from Emirates Airline to CoinW signifies her tenacity and talent in shaping the web3 landscape, marking her as a trailblazer in financial and blockchain realms.
Chief Communications Officer
CoinW
Founder, The Moon Group
Carl Runefelt, also known as ‘The Moon’ is the founder of The Moon Group and cryptojobs.com. He is a serial entrepreneur who has invested in over 400 blockchain-based startups, & has been featured in Forbes 30 under 30. The crypto evangelist has also been featured in top business publications such as, FOX Business, Forbes US, CNBC, Business Insider, Coin Telegraph and Tech Telegraph UK.
Founder
The Moon Group
